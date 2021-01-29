Published: 5:30 AM January 29, 2021

Lisa Fisher, owner of Miss Fizzy Winkles bath bomb company, has spoken of the challenges of running a small business currently - Credit: Archant

It takes sheer determination to run a small business right now with the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns and Brexit.

Day-to-day life has its challenges for everyone, but many owners of small businesses are working day and night to avoid closing down.

Mum Lisa Fisher is owner of Miss Fizzy Winkles, based in Bury St Edmunds, and spoke to us about keeping her business afloat during these difficult times.

Lisa Fisher, owner of Miss Fizzy Winkles bath bomb company, with her four-year old-son, Oliver, who she is currently home schooling - Credit: Archant

She is in her first two years of trading making her own safety-approved bath bombs, with no government funding, meaning she has had to work twice as hard to survive the pandemic so far.

The 39-year-old is mum to Oliver, four, who is not currently attending nursery due to the risks that come with Covid.

Lisa Fisher and her husband Ray are currently keeping Oliver at home over Covid concerns - Credit: Archant

The family have chosen to keep him home, which adds to the challenges of running a full-time business and home schooling at the same time.

Lisa said: “So where are working mums meant to place their own needs?

“I have many friends who have their own businesses in the same situation: children, family, work, pets all come before your own needs.

“Some days I might forget to have a drink and I realise when it gets to 4pm and I have a cracking headache. You start to forget your own basic needs.”

Oliver, four, loves reading when he is at home - Credit: Archant

New small businesses have had to adapt and overcome a huge hurdle in the last nine months: social distance selling.

Lisa takes part in several virtual markets, finding the confidence to sell behind a camera with up to 100 people watching.

She said: “The fight for survival is a powerful thing. You have to dig deep and find that confidence to provide for you family. Failure isn't an option.

“The support from my customers has been outstanding and also the community of other small businesses. It’s a time to pull together.”

Lisa Fisher creating her products in her workshop. These include bath bombs and soaps - Credit: Archant

As cosmetics is regulated it is one of the industries affected by Brexit, bringing another hurdle for Miss Fizzy Winkles.

It’s resulted in Lisa closing for January so she can register over 100 products she handmakes herself, to remain compliant, which has taken her away from making and selling.

Lisa Fisher is on the hunt for brand reps so she can focus on making her products - Credit: Archant

She is excited that she is now back in her workshop making for her relaunch in February.

She makes creations from bath bombs, soap fluffs, body butters, home fragrances and more, which are delivered across the UK.

A Miss Fizzy Winkles bath bomb - Credit: Lisa Fisher

Miss Fizzy Winkles is looking to expand and is on the hunt for brand reps so Lisa can focus on making her products.

If you fancy joining her team contact her on her Facebook page ‘Miss Fizzy Winkles’.