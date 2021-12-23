Those behind Beautiful Beers in Bury St Edmunds have applied to open a "Belgian-style beer bar" at the former RSPCA charity shop in St Andrew's Street South - Credit: Google Maps

A Belgian-style beer bar could be opening in a popular market town, if plans are approved.

Those behind Beautiful Beers in St John's Street, Bury St Edmunds, have submitted plans for the former RSPCA charity shop in nearby St Andrew's Street South.

They want to offer a "Continental-style" atmosphere, with most beers offered in smaller sizes and quantities, in a relaxed environment.

They would focus on speciality Continental and English beers on draught and from the bottle, which would be served at the table.

Customers would be able to order food in from local takeaways and restaurants to eat on site and the venue itself would serve traditional bar snacks.

The planning statement with the application by Cornelis van den Oort said the site, which is about 180 square metres, is within a popular night-time entertainment area.

It added: "The proposed development would greatly enhance the choice of entertainment for local residents and visitors to Bury St Edmunds.

"The addition of a quality and upmarket entertainment venue within this area of Bury St Edmunds would also benefit other businesses and venues in the same area."

The statement said there would be easy listening background music and they would encourage conversation by designing the seating area with sofas and bench seating. Newspapers, magazines and board games would also be available.

The venue, at unit A and B The Old Stable House, would be table service only.

The planning statement said a premises licence to serve alcoholic drinks has already been granted.

Mike Kirkham, of Our Bury St Edmunds, the local BID [Business Improvement District], said it's always "great news" to hear of a new business wishing to trade in the town centre, especially in the current and challenging times.

"It is especially good news that one of our independent and well-know businesses is expanding.

"As the food and drink capital of Suffolk, I’m certain customers and visitors will welcome this new service and experience."

The application, submitted to West Suffolk Council, said there would be no extraction in the kitchen as there would be no cooking.

Staff would provide plates and utensils for customers ordering food in.

The applicant did not want to comment at this stage above what is provided in the planning application.