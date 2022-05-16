Opening of historic hotel postponed again over supply chain issues
- Credit: Beales Hotels
The reopening of a historic Suffolk hotel has been postponed over supply chain issues.
The Bell Hotel, in Saxmundham, was originally due to open its doors in Spring - but "unavoidable" delays pushed the opening back until the summer of 2022.
Now, the hotel's launch has been delayed again until autumn as a result of "supply chain issues" holding up "vital" kitchen equipment.
Beales Hotels is the new owner of the Victorian building and completed its purchase earlier this year after the hotel was put up for sale during the Covid pandemic.
Phased renovation plans showed the Grade II-listed hotel will eventually feature 15 rooms and suites, with Beales working with companies including Cotton Tree Interiors, in Saxmundham, and Brooks Architects, in Leiston, to sensitively restore the building.
After the announcement of this latest delay, a spokesperson for Beales Hotels said: "We know that lots of people were looking forward to staying with us, and we are disappointed that we won't be able to welcome them in July as planned.
"Unfortunately, the lead time for vital kitchen equipment is much longer than we had anticipated.
"However, this delay is allowing us to fully renovate eight out of the 10 existing bedrooms rather than just three, create a new eight-seat private dining room, create a fully wheelchair accessible restaurant and brand new bathrooms.
“We are working hard to get everything in place so that we can welcome guests as soon as possible.
"We are confident that we will be open in the autumn, with a stunning 4-star boutique hotel & restaurant that Saxmundham can be proud of.”
The Bell Hotel will reopen in a Victorian Grade II listed building which dates back to 1842 and has a long and prosperous history in the Saxmundham area.