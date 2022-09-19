Bird flu has been confirmed in chickens at a site at Clacton-on-Sea - Credit: Getty Images

Government vets have declared an outbreak of bird flu at a premises at Clacton-on-Sea - just a day after confirming a case near Bury St Edmunds.

The area around the site between Great Clacton and Little Clacton has been ringed by a 3km inner protection zone and an outer 10km surveillance zone following confirmation of H5N1 - a highly pathogenic avian influenza - in chickens at a premises there. The order was made on Sunday, September 18, and affected birds will be humanely culled.

As a result of a similar order in Suffolk which was declared on Saturday, September 17, hundreds of chickens in a backyard flock of poultry at Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds.

It's the latest in a series of outbreaks which have dogged the East Anglian poultry sector throughout the summer period and takes the tally of disease control zones across the country currently in force to 17.

Essex Trading Standards confirmed an outbreak at a premises just outside Tolleshunt Major, near Maldon, on September 6. All poultry on the infected premises were humanely culled.

Restrictions are also still in place around two premises in Norfolk. One order was issued on September 3 near Holt where birds were humanely culled, and another at a commercial poultry premises near Gayton, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Norfolk declared on August 21.

It restricts movements of birds in the area while veterinary inspectors carry out an investigation into the outbreak.

Around March and April of this year, Suffolk found itself at the centre of a string of bird flu outbreaks after it was hit by nine in a row, with devastating effects for affected flocks which had to be culled.



