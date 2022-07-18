News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian auctioneers enters new era with launch of second site

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:59 PM July 18, 2022
Oliver Miller of Stowmarket-based auctioneers firm Bishop & Miller.

Oliver Miller of Stowmarket-based auctioneers firm Bishop & Miller is delighted at the business's expansion into Norfolk - Credit: Bishop & Miller

A regional auctioneers has created a new auction house near Holt in Norfolk.

Bishop & Miller of Stowmarket was launched in 2015 and since then the business has expanded. 

It is now opening a 3,000sq ft dedicated auction gallery in Glandford where it is due to hold a series of sales.

The first of these will be the East Anglian auction, a sale of of items connected to the region and its rich artistic history.

Bishop and Miller's new auction site at Glandford, near Holt, takes shape

Bishop and Miller's new auction site at Glandford, near Holt, takes shape - Credit: Daniel Page

This will be followed this year by a Folk, Function & Frivolity auction, Maritime antiques, Whisky and Wine, Modern and Contemporary, Sartorial Elegance and a Collection from the South Coast.

More than 24 sales are scheduled for next year - while a further 1,000sq ft of auction space will be added as part of the second phase of works at the Glandford site - where the workforce will also be boosted. 

The business - which started with a team of four - has expanded to a 21-strong workforce across both sites.

Managing director Oliver Miller said: “It is a really exciting time at the moment for us, we have a lot going on.

"The new site is going to be offering a vast range of auctions and to be in a brand-new building is wonderful - we can put our own stamp on it. We have a busy September – Christmas auction calendar at both our Suffolk and Norfolk locations so there really is lots to look forward to.”






