East Anglian auctioneers enters new era with launch of second site
- Credit: Bishop & Miller
A regional auctioneers has created a new auction house near Holt in Norfolk.
Bishop & Miller of Stowmarket was launched in 2015 and since then the business has expanded.
It is now opening a 3,000sq ft dedicated auction gallery in Glandford where it is due to hold a series of sales.
The first of these will be the East Anglian auction, a sale of of items connected to the region and its rich artistic history.
This will be followed this year by a Folk, Function & Frivolity auction, Maritime antiques, Whisky and Wine, Modern and Contemporary, Sartorial Elegance and a Collection from the South Coast.
More than 24 sales are scheduled for next year - while a further 1,000sq ft of auction space will be added as part of the second phase of works at the Glandford site - where the workforce will also be boosted.
The business - which started with a team of four - has expanded to a 21-strong workforce across both sites.
Managing director Oliver Miller said: “It is a really exciting time at the moment for us, we have a lot going on.
"The new site is going to be offering a vast range of auctions and to be in a brand-new building is wonderful - we can put our own stamp on it. We have a busy September – Christmas auction calendar at both our Suffolk and Norfolk locations so there really is lots to look forward to.”