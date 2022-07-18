Oliver Miller of Stowmarket-based auctioneers firm Bishop & Miller is delighted at the business's expansion into Norfolk - Credit: Bishop & Miller

A regional auctioneers has created a new auction house near Holt in Norfolk.

Bishop & Miller of Stowmarket was launched in 2015 and since then the business has expanded.

It is now opening a 3,000sq ft dedicated auction gallery in Glandford where it is due to hold a series of sales.

The first of these will be the East Anglian auction, a sale of of items connected to the region and its rich artistic history.

Bishop and Miller's new auction site at Glandford, near Holt, takes shape - Credit: Daniel Page

This will be followed this year by a Folk, Function & Frivolity auction, Maritime antiques, Whisky and Wine, Modern and Contemporary, Sartorial Elegance and a Collection from the South Coast.

More than 24 sales are scheduled for next year - while a further 1,000sq ft of auction space will be added as part of the second phase of works at the Glandford site - where the workforce will also be boosted.

The business - which started with a team of four - has expanded to a 21-strong workforce across both sites.

Managing director Oliver Miller said: “It is a really exciting time at the moment for us, we have a lot going on.

"The new site is going to be offering a vast range of auctions and to be in a brand-new building is wonderful - we can put our own stamp on it. We have a busy September – Christmas auction calendar at both our Suffolk and Norfolk locations so there really is lots to look forward to.”







