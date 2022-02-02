New signage unveiled following renaming of Black Boy pub in Bury

The former Black Boy pub in Bury St Edmunds has been renamed the Westgate - Credit: Archant

A popular Bury St Edmunds pub has unveiled its new signage following a name change due to "racist connotations".

The former Black Boy pub in Guildhall Street is now known as the Westgate after winning a public vote launched by brewery giant Greene King in February last year.

The Bury-based brewer announced in January 2021 that it would be renaming three pubs called the Black Boy and one called the Blacks Head because of the racist connotations of the names.

The pub was renamed following a public vote - Credit: Archant

Speaking at the time, Wayne Shurvinton, Greene King managing director, said: "Despite the obscure origins of the pubs’ previous names, from the research we carried out it was clear that there was a perception today that the old names were linked with racism, which is why we knew we had to take this step if we wanted to continue on our journey to become a truly anti-racist organisation."

A total of 73% of the 3,540 people who voted plumped for the Westgate, with the Thomas Clarkson finishing as runner-up with 18% of the vote.

The Abbot finished third with 5% of the vote, while the Saint Edmund finished last (4%).

How the signage previously looked at the Black Boy in Bury - Credit: Archant

The new Westgate signage was unveiled on Monday and has received a mixed response on social media.

Some people have applauded Greene King for the company's decision, while others have voiced their displeasure at the name change.

A spokesman for Greene King said: "We’re pleased to have completed the name change of the pub, which followed a public vote last year on a range of new options and saw The Westgate win 73% of the vote.

"We're looking forward to this next chapter in The Westgate’s history."

The Black Boy in Sudbury changed its name in November 2021 - Credit: Phil Morley

The Black Boy in Sudbury has also changed its name to the Lady Elizabeth after it secured 43% of the three-option vote.

The Market Inn finished second in the Sudbury vote (39%), with the Coach and Horses receiving 18%.

The new signage at the Sudbury pub was put up in November last year.

The two other pubs to change their names were the Black Boy in Shinfield, near Reading, which is now the the Shinfield Arms, and the Blacks Head, in Wirksworth, Derbyshire, which has become the Quarryman.







