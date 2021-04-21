News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Woodbridge restaurant to give out 300 free meals to children this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:30 PM April 21, 2021   
Blue Salt Resturant in Woodbridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Blue Salt in Woodbridge is offering free burgers and chips to children to mark National Sovereignty and Children's Day - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Woodbridge restaurant owner is giving away 300 burgers and chips this weekend to local children to celebrate a national holiday in his native Turkey.

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill director Feyzan Akbulut will be offering the meals to children up to the age of 15 on Saturday, April 24 – one day after Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge Picture: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Inside Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge - Credit: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Mr Akbulut said the Turkish national holiday is dedicated to children around the world.

He said: "I like to give back and help the community whenever I can. As it is a national holiday for children, I want to give kids something they can enjoy.

"We will be giving out our delicious handmade burgers and chips, which are all made in-house.

"If it proves popular then maybe next year we will have to do it again with 600 burgers.

"Come join us and let’s all celebrate this big day together."

Most Read

  1. 1 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
  3. 3 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
  1. 4 'We've got to be better - myself included' - Cook on 3-0 loss at Northampton Town
  2. 5 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town
  5. 8 Grandfather-of-two 'died with dignity' in hospice while serving life sentence
  6. 9 Have you seen this Suffolk pub’s new outdoor kitchen and bar?
  7. 10 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Mr Akbulut will be serving the burgers from 11am to 4pm, and has asked for children to bring along a form of ID. 

Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police have released photos of 48 dogs, suspected to be stolen

Pets | Gallery

Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The fault meant that only items that could fit into a letter box and which did not need tracking cou

Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus