Woodbridge restaurant to give out 300 free meals to children this weekend

Published: 4:30 PM April 21, 2021

Blue Salt in Woodbridge is offering free burgers and chips to children to mark National Sovereignty and Children's Day - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Woodbridge restaurant owner is giving away 300 burgers and chips this weekend to local children to celebrate a national holiday in his native Turkey.

Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill director Feyzan Akbulut will be offering the meals to children up to the age of 15 on Saturday, April 24 – one day after Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

Inside Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill in Woodbridge - Credit: Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill

Mr Akbulut said the Turkish national holiday is dedicated to children around the world.

He said: "I like to give back and help the community whenever I can. As it is a national holiday for children, I want to give kids something they can enjoy.

"We will be giving out our delicious handmade burgers and chips, which are all made in-house.

"If it proves popular then maybe next year we will have to do it again with 600 burgers.

"Come join us and let’s all celebrate this big day together."

Mr Akbulut will be serving the burgers from 11am to 4pm, and has asked for children to bring along a form of ID.