Woodbridge restaurant to give out 300 free meals to children this weekend
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A Woodbridge restaurant owner is giving away 300 burgers and chips this weekend to local children to celebrate a national holiday in his native Turkey.
Blue Salt Wood Fired Grill director Feyzan Akbulut will be offering the meals to children up to the age of 15 on Saturday, April 24 – one day after Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day.
Mr Akbulut said the Turkish national holiday is dedicated to children around the world.
He said: "I like to give back and help the community whenever I can. As it is a national holiday for children, I want to give kids something they can enjoy.
"We will be giving out our delicious handmade burgers and chips, which are all made in-house.
"If it proves popular then maybe next year we will have to do it again with 600 burgers.
"Come join us and let’s all celebrate this big day together."
Most Read
- 1 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
- 3 'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park
- 4 'We've got to be better - myself included' - Cook on 3-0 loss at Northampton Town
- 5 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 defeat at Northampton Town
- 8 Grandfather-of-two 'died with dignity' in hospice while serving life sentence
- 9 Have you seen this Suffolk pub’s new outdoor kitchen and bar?
- 10 'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure
Mr Akbulut will be serving the burgers from 11am to 4pm, and has asked for children to bring along a form of ID.