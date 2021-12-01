News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'The place is full of laughter': new board games café opens

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM December 1, 2021
The Shuffle team: Tom Harrod, Nathan Glaesemann, Joash Jarrold and Owners Chris Messenger and Andrew Woolrich

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

It's all been fun and games at a new independent venue in Bury St Edmunds.

Shuffle Board Game Café opened last week in the town centre to a fantastic reaction from customers.

Shuffle Board Game Café owners Chris Messenger and Andrew Woolrich

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

The venture by Andrew Woolrich and Chris Messenger is a café that is also home to a library of more than 300 board games that people can play. People can also purchase games there.

Mr Woolrich said the soft opening on November 25 had been "crazy busy" and feedback had consistently been "very positive".

Genevieve aged 7 enjoying games.

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said: "The place is full of laughter and smiles all day long! People have been really enjoying the fun 'pick up and play' kind of games."

He said a game called Kluster had been "super popular" with everyone who has played it.

Shuffle, Unit B 61-64, St Andrew's Street South, Bury St Edmunds.

- Credit: Brittany Woodman

The addition of Shuffle, which officially opened on November 26, follows the opening of Geek Retreat games café in Ipswich in October. 

