The Shuffle team: Tom Harrod, Nathan Glaesemann, Joash Jarrold and Owners Chris Messenger and Andrew Woolrich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It's all been fun and games at a new independent venue in Bury St Edmunds.

Shuffle Board Game Café opened last week in the town centre to a fantastic reaction from customers.

Shuffle Board Game Café owners Chris Messenger and Andrew Woolrich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The venture by Andrew Woolrich and Chris Messenger is a café that is also home to a library of more than 300 board games that people can play. People can also purchase games there.

Mr Woolrich said the soft opening on November 25 had been "crazy busy" and feedback had consistently been "very positive".

Genevieve, aged 7, enjoying games - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said: "The place is full of laughter and smiles all day long! People have been really enjoying the fun 'pick up and play' kind of games."

Meet the three latest additions to our board game library! Candy Islands (@Studio_H_Games): piratey Mexican stand-offs, fighting for choco-loot🔹Once Upon A Plunder (@Gigamic): 1-vs-all/dragon-vs-famous villagers🔹Into The Blue (@FunnyfoxGames): push your luck deep sea diving🔹 pic.twitter.com/r3wPJYDfrR — Shuffle Board Game Café (@ShuffleCafe) November 30, 2021

He said a game called Kluster had been "super popular" with everyone who has played it.

Shuffle is in St Andrew's Street South, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The addition of Shuffle, which officially opened on November 26, follows the opening of Geek Retreat games café in Ipswich in October.