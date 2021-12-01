'The place is full of laughter': new board games café opens
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
It's all been fun and games at a new independent venue in Bury St Edmunds.
Shuffle Board Game Café opened last week in the town centre to a fantastic reaction from customers.
The venture by Andrew Woolrich and Chris Messenger is a café that is also home to a library of more than 300 board games that people can play. People can also purchase games there.
Mr Woolrich said the soft opening on November 25 had been "crazy busy" and feedback had consistently been "very positive".
He said: "The place is full of laughter and smiles all day long! People have been really enjoying the fun 'pick up and play' kind of games."
He said a game called Kluster had been "super popular" with everyone who has played it.
The addition of Shuffle, which officially opened on November 26, follows the opening of Geek Retreat games café in Ipswich in October.