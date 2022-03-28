News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fishing legend Bob Nudd takes on new role at Suffolk attraction

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:30 AM March 28, 2022
Bob Nunn at Stonham Barn Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Bob Nudd at Stonham Barns Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

World champion angler Bob Nudd visited Stonham Barns on Sunday (March 27) as he agrees to take up a role as an ambassador for the venue. 

The four-time individual and seven-time team world champion is helping to design and create the new fishing lake at Stonham Barns Park.

The new lake will be named 'The Bob Nudd Fishing Lake'. As part of his ambassador role, Bob will be visiting the venue for highlight days and competitions.

Bob said: "I am so pleased to be helping as angling ‘ambassador’ at Stonham Barns Park. It’s a venue that is fast-developing and it has something for everyone, particularly those with an interest in fishing.

"With such challenging times globally that affect us all every day, it has never been more important to look after our wellbeing whether that is for a day or a break to the countryside.

"Nature helps restore our balance and fishing can be one of the best boosts to your mental health and outlook.

"I like nothing more than to talk to people interested in fishing at all levels. I guess I must have a natural talent for increasing the success of fishing a particular swim and I do like to share my experience and knowledge with others.

Anglers at Stonham Barn Park

Anglers at Stonham Barns Park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Bob Nunn and Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barn Park at Stonham Barn Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodm

Bob Nudd and Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It’s always good to introduce young people to fishing and during the pandemic interest in the sport increased dramatically. It’s safe, it’s fun and it’s just perfect for the warmer months ahead that we are so looking forward to!

"It’s good to be back out the bank in some glorious weather and talking to some lovely visitors to Stonham Barns Park."

Owner of Stonham Barns Park, Alan Forward, said: "We are so honoured to have Bob here with us today.

"He has kindly agreed to be an ambassador for Stonham Barns Park and we could not be more appreciative to have him helping us to develop our fishing lakes here.

"He is one of the world’s best-loved anglers and probably most-loved here in the UK and so we expect his visits here to give anglers a lift here in Suffolk."

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barn Park and Bob Nunn at Stonham Barn Park. Pictures: Brittany Woodm

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Park, and Bob Nudd. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Alan Forward owner of Stonham Barns Park, Stowmarket. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Alan Forward owner of Stonham Barns Park, near Stowmarket. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


Suffolk
Stowmarket News

