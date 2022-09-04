Port pays £400 bonus to dockers who worked throughout strike
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Port of Felixstowe has paid dockworkers who did not join industrial action two weeks ago a £400 bonus.
According to a letter seen by this newspaper, employees who chose to continue working during strikes were sent a cheque as a thank you from bosses.
The letter, signed by the port's chief operating officer, read: "Deciding to cross a picket line is not easy, especially given the backdrop of some pretty intimidating social media.
"I know you have your own personal reasons for coming into work, but I would just like to say a big thank you from the entire executive team. Your courage and conviction to come into work really has made a difference.
"In recognition of this we would like to award you with a £400 net payment.
"Once again, thank you for coming to work."
The letter also stated that the port would "take care of" the tax arising from the bonus.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded
- 2 Who scored Town's second goal? Chaplin clears it up with a surprise phone call
- 3 Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in serious crash on A12
- 4 Popular Felixstowe drag queen to open new cabaret show bar
- 5 'It's a big three points' - McKenna on 2-0 win at Accrington
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following 2-0 win at Accrington
- 7 How the Ipswich players performed in their 2-0 Stanley victory
- 8 Police release CCTV after man attacked outside McDonald's
- 9 'I'll get an apology tomorrow' - Stanley boss frustrated after Blues win
- 10 Man dies and two others seriously injured after five-vehicle crash
The Port of Felixstowe declined to comment.
Further industrial action remains possible as the two parties remain locked in a pay dispute following the strike action.