Port pays £400 bonus to dockers who worked throughout strike

The Port of Felixstowe has paid dockworkers who did not join industrial action two weeks ago a £400 bonus.

According to a letter seen by this newspaper, employees who chose to continue working during strikes were sent a cheque as a thank you from bosses.

The letter, signed by the port's chief operating officer, read: "Deciding to cross a picket line is not easy, especially given the backdrop of some pretty intimidating social media.

"I know you have your own personal reasons for coming into work, but I would just like to say a big thank you from the entire executive team. Your courage and conviction to come into work really has made a difference.

"In recognition of this we would like to award you with a £400 net payment.

"Once again, thank you for coming to work."

The letter also stated that the port would "take care of" the tax arising from the bonus.

The Port of Felixstowe declined to comment.

Further industrial action remains possible as the two parties remain locked in a pay dispute following the strike action.