Buyer found for popular Suffolk book shop

A buyer has finally been found for a popular book shop, which has been on the market since the start of the year.

Jules Button, owner of Woodbridge Emporium, confirmed that a new owner had been secured for the Thoroughfare store, which she had decided to sell because it had been trading so successfully, she could not continue running it.

When she initially put the store up for sale, the response was disappointing, but in March she said there had been three "good offers" for the business.

As well as the book shop, she also owned a loose-leaf tea business, but said she could not run both at the same time.

In February, she said her ideal new owner would be a "wordsmith" with a passion for books who would love the shop as much as she has.