Boris Johnson promises £700million to Sizewell C in last major speech as PM

Updated

The Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station, Sizewell, Suffolk, as prime minister Boris Johnson pledges £700million to the Sizewell C project. - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has promised £700million for Sizewell C in his final major policy speech as prime minister and said he was “absolutely confident it will get over the line” in the next few weeks.

At a speech in Sizewell on the Suffolk coast, the outgoing prime minister hit out at “paralysis over British nuclear energy”.

He said it would be “madness” not to go ahead with Sizewell C.

Mr Johnson said that if the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station “were already running this year – it has been delayed for ages and ages, of course – it would be cutting fuel bills by £3 billion”.

He went on: “That’s why we need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C.

“That’s why we’re putting £700 million into the deal, just part of the £1.7 billion of Government funding available for developing a large-scale nuclear project to final investment stage FID (final investment decision) in this Parliament.

“And in the course of the next few weeks, I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line, and we will get it over the line because it would be absolute madness not to.”

A graphic showing the location of the Sizewell C project. - Credit: Press Association Images

He continued: “This project will create tens of thousands of jobs, it will also power six million homes – that is roughly a fifth of all the homes in the UK – so it’ll help to fix the energy needs, not just of this generation but of the next.

“A baby born this year will be getting energy from Sizewell C long after she retires and this new reactor is just a part of our Great British nuclear campaign.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech on energy security at EDF's Sizewell nuclear power station in Suffolk. - Credit: PA

The prime minister spoke more widely about energy policy. He highlighted the importance of offshore wind and appeared to take aim at supporters of fracking.

He said: “Because of the activism of the Government we’re now racing towards our target – we will hit it – of 50 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. Fifty gigawatts is a huge amount, that’s roughly half the electricity consumption of this country, from offshore wind.

“I tell everybody who thinks hydrocarbons are the only answer, we should get fracking and all that, offshore wind is now the cheapest form of electricity in this country. Offshore wind is nine times cheaper than gas.”

Campaign group Stop Sizewell C had condemned the prime minister's visit to the Suffolk coast just days before he steps down, saying: "When every penny matters, it's totally wrong to shackle the next prime minister and billions in taxpayers' money to this damaging project, whose ballooning cost, lengthy construction, failure-prone technology and long term water supply are so uncertain.

“A truly visionary legacy for Boris Johnson would be to ditch Sizewell C, which is most definitely not green, and focus on cheaper, quicker renewables and insulation, which are.”

However, union bosses said the announcement did not go far enough.

Sue Ferns, senior deputy general secretary of Prospect union, said: “This is one more step on the way to approving a project vital to achieving our net zero goals and future energy security. But it falls short of the full Government Investment Decision we were hoping for which is required to secure the rest of the necessary funding from investors.

“If this painfully slow progress is replicated across all the nuclear projects promised in the British Energy Security Strategy, then we have no chance of achieving its ambitious aims.

“The incoming prime minister must prioritise achieving resolution, making absolutely clear Britain’s commitment to new nuclear and to this critical project.”

EDF has been contacted for comment.