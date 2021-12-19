Lucy Elmes, inset, owner of Bow & Oak craft shop in East Bergholt, which is closing but continuing online - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A craft shop in East Bergholt will close on Christmas Eve, blaming lack of footfall following Covid.

However, Bow & Oak will still continue as an online business, and the owners also plan to attend many craft events.

Some of the items at Bow & Oak craft shop in East Bergholt, which is closing and going online - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Lucy Elmes and her mum Yvonne, who run the business together, announced the closure via their Facebook page.

They said: "This is not how we wanted to bring in what should be the happiest and best time of year, but we have made a very hard decision to sadly close our little craft and gift shop on December 24.

"It’s not a decision we have taken lightly, and we often find ourselves changing our minds, but we know it is the right one.

Lucy Elmes with items from Bow & Oak at St Peter's Street festive market in Ipswich in 2019. She will be taking part in more craft events in future - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I won’t ramble on about Covid, as we all know how devastating it has been to shops and businesses so far.

"These small independent/family run shops/businesses really do need you more than ever right now!

"We have loved our time here, have loved meeting new people and making new friends along the way - so we thank you all for your support and making our experience here a great one."

Bow & Oak craft and gift shop is closing in East Bergholt and going online - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Lucy said they had received many good wishes from customers, but Covid had led to too few people coming to the shop.

"Everyone seems quite sad that we are going, but unfortunately we are not getting the footfall."

Lucy said Bow & Oak has reduced many prices for the shop's last few days.

Some of the items at Bow & Oak craft and gift shop in East Bergholt, which is closing - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

After the closure, she and Yvonne will continue to sell crafts and gifts via the Bow & Oak website, and Lucy said they may open a physical shop again in the future.

Their popular monthly craft club, held on the first Monday of every month at the Lambe School in East Bergholt, will continue. "People have said to us, you must keep that up," Lucy said.

Bow & Oak is also a stockist of Frenchic furniture paint. Lucy said they wanted to continue selling this, as it had been very successful, and were hoping to move their stock to another premises in the village.

The shop is next door to Red Lion Antiques, run by David Baksh, which will also be closing on Christmas Eve but continuing online.

For more details, visit @bowandoak on Facebook.