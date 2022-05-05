Parish council still concerned about pub plans despite applicant's reassurances
- Credit: Google Maps
Villagers have asked a leading brewery to sign a legal agreement safeguarding the future of a popular pub's beer garden.
Bramford Parish Council is still concerned about plans involving the beer garden of the Bramford Cock, despite assurances by the applicants that no work will be carried out.
The plan to build a bungalow in part of the pub's garden caused outrage and was originally denied planning permission.
The project was granted consent at appeal only for applicants Punch to u-turn on their own plans and decide to not proceed with the development.
Despite their decision, Bramford Parish Council is worried that Punch could still utilise the planning permission at a later date.
However, Punch, which owns the pub, has reiterated that it has no plans to proceed with the development.
Bramford Parish Council has welcomed the decision of Punch not to implement the planning permission to build.
A spokesperson said: "Whilst there is always the risk that they may go ahead, we have been contemplating options of securing that commitment from Punch but they have not been responding to our requests.
"Ideally we would like Punch to complete a Unilateral Undertaking, which is a legal document stating they will not build on the site and it will be retained as a pub garden.
"The community is extremely pleased to hear the comments issued by operations director, Ed Passey acknowledging the importance of the Bramford Cock in our community stating to the press 'we have made the decision not to proceed', but we must be cautious that the application was passed and planning permission is agreed, at any time they could change their mind and move forward with the build, or sell off the plot with planning permission.
"If Punch is supportive of the community and the survival of the pub as they have stated then they should be willing to engage into a legal document stating they will not build.
"We hope they will make contact with us soon to secure the future of our pub garden but to date we have had no response."
However, Punch has reiterated that the situation has not changed and their original comment still stands.
The company said: "In light of some recent local engagement regarding the land to the rear of the pub, we can confirm that whilst planning has been granted for a small development, following further review, we have made the decision not to proceed."