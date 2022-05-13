Stonham Barns to support country pop singer's musical journey

Breeze's new single, 'Pretty Tough Girl,' was co-written with Harley Moon Kemp, the daughter of Martin. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

A singer who's latest single was co-written by the daughter of Martin Kemp has signed a management deal with Stonham Barns Park.

Breeze Redwine has been singing since she was 11 years old and was discovered by Stonham Barns Park when she was performing at the venue.

The 19-year-old country-pop singer has recently released her third single 'Pretty Tough Girl,' which was co-written by Harley Moon Kemp, the daughter of Martin, and is performing across the country this year.

Stonham Barns Park owner, Alan Forward, said: "We are immensely proud of the success Breeze has achieved already. It has been three years since we began working with her after she performed for the first time at Stonham Barns Park.

"We were all so impressed with her natural talent and song writing ability that we wanted to help her with her music business journey."

