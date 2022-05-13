News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stonham Barns to support country pop singer's musical journey

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM May 13, 2022
Breeze Redwine

Breeze's new single, 'Pretty Tough Girl,' was co-written with Harley Moon Kemp, the daughter of Martin. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

A singer who's latest single was co-written by the daughter of Martin Kemp has signed a management deal with Stonham Barns Park.

Breeze Redwine has been singing since she was 11 years old and was discovered by Stonham Barns Park when she was performing at the venue.

The 19-year-old country-pop singer has recently released her third single 'Pretty Tough Girl,' which was co-written by Harley Moon Kemp, the daughter of Martin, and is performing across the country this year.

Breeze Redwine

Breeze Redwine has signed a management contract with Stonham Barns Park. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park

Stonham Barns Park owner, Alan Forward, said: "We are immensely proud of the success Breeze has achieved already. It has been three years since we began working with her after she performed for the first time at Stonham Barns Park. 

"We were all so impressed with her natural talent and song writing ability that we wanted to help her with her music business journey."

More information about Breeze and links to her music can be found here.

Breeze Redwine tour poster

Breeze is performing across the country this year. - Credit: Stonham Barns Park


Music
Suffolk

