BT workers serve notice for strike action as pay talks break down

It remains unclear as to how strike action will affect Adastral Park at Martlesham - Credit: Archant

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) have announced BT Group members will be serving notice for strike action.

The announcement comes following a breakdown in talks with the company's CEO.

In a statement from their Twitter account, CWU said: "BT Group CEO Philip Jansen has turned down our offer of talks to avoid the first national dispute since 1987.

"We will now prepare to serve notice for strike action."

The news comes after BT workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strikes on June 30 due to a dispute over pay.

Suffolk is likely to be affected, with 3,000 of the company's 8,500 East of England employees based at the Adastral Park research and development hub in Martlesham.

However, it remains unclear as to how many of these employees are CWU members or what the impact of strike action will be for Adastral Park.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT Group awarded its highest pay rise for frontline colleagues in more than 20 years – an average 5% increase and up to 8% for those on the lowest salaries. At the same time, we’re in the middle of a once-in-a-generation investment programme to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks.

“These investments are vital for the benefit of our millions of customers and for the UK economy. Above all, they are central to the success of this business – and its colleagues – now and in the future.

“Our job is to balance the competing demands of BT Group’s stakeholders and that requires careful management, especially in a challenging economic environment. The result of the CWU’s ballot is a disappointment but we will work to keep our customers and the country connected.”

Openreach members voted by 95% in favour of strikes on a 74% turnout and BT workers by 91% on a 58% turnout.

EE workers in the CWU voted by 95% in favour – but on a turnout of 49.7%, which the union said was eight votes short of the legal threshold for those taking part in ballots.

CWU declined to comment any further, but they are expected to release further information at a later date.

BT announced on Wednesday its plans to create 2,800 new roles worldwide, including 1,000 across its hub sites.