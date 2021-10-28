Budget proposes £1.7billion funding for nuclear project - which could be Sizewell C
- Credit: Paul Geater
The Government has announced it will provide up to £1.7billion of direct funding for nuclear in its Budget while highlighting its negotiations over Sizewell C.
A final decision over the proposed nuclear power station for Suffolk is expected next year.
In Government material about the 2021 Budget plans, direct references are made to the proposed project.
"Up to £1.7 billion of direct government funding to enable a large-scale nuclear project to reach a final investment decision this parliament, subject to value for money and approvals," it said.
"The government is in active negotiations with EDF over the Sizewell C project."
You may also want to watch:
The announcement comes just a day after the Government said it would be looking at adding a new levy on electricity bills, known as RAB (regulated asset base) to help encourage investment in the power station.
EDF described the plans as a "huge step forward" while campaigners called it "desperate".
Most Read
- 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
- 2 Rail services affected after person hit by train
- 3 East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan
- 4 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
- 5 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
- 6 'It was gut wrenching' - Mum's Covid message after son, 12, hospitalised
- 7 Hundreds of calls, fighting off interest, a health scare and a missing man - how Town signed match-winner Celina this summer
- 8 'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget
- 9 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
- 10 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
Alison Downes of Stop Sizewell C said she was concerned at the plans which could see more taxpayer money go on the project.
"Not content with proposing a tax on consumer bills to build Sizewell C, the government now plans to throw £1.7 billion of taxpayers' money at a white elephant that may not even work. But £1.7 billion barely makes a dent in Sizewell C's massive £20 billion cost," she said.
"Given that UK pension funds are not exactly queuing up to invest in Sizewell C, the government should build back greener, faster and show true global leadership by aiming for 100% renewables with a flexible grid backed by storage and energy efficiency."
EDF declined to comment on the new proposals.
On Tuesday it welcomed the plans for RAB and what it would mean for the project.
A spokesman for Sizewell C said: “This legislation is a big step forward and will allow us to fund Sizewell C so that it delivers reliable low carbon nuclear power at a lower cost to consumers.
"With the appropriate consents in place, Sizewell C will be ready to begin construction in this Parliament. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create thousands of jobs and training opportunities in East Suffolk."