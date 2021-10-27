News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Business leaders 'underwhelmed' by Budget promises

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:17 PM October 27, 2021   
Our region's chambers of commerce have responded to the latest budget news

Our region's chambers of commerce have responded to the latest budget news - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce/ Essex Chambers of Commerce/PA Wire/PA Images

Business leaders in the region have been left frustrated by Chancellor Rishi Sunak's budget. 

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses in the county, said that there had been little for Suffolk and East Anglia more generally to get excited about. 

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Paul Simon said the budget was underwhleming - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Paul Simon, head of policy and communications at the chamber, said : “Our initial response is that it’s an underwhelming Budget for our members and the wider county business community.

"Whilst welcoming short-term changes to specific elements of the Business Rates system, we are surprised that the Government seems to have rejected a full-scale review of that same system. We also remain very worried about the impact of inflation averaging 4% throughout 2022 as that looks increasingly as if price increases are being locked in.”

Andy Walker, head of policy and public affairs, said: “The Chancellor made many geographical references as to how his spending might benefit specific areas. There was little mention of the East of England and nothing at all about Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope that there might be something for us, not least in terms of infrastructure upgrades, and so we will be examining the details as they are released., not least regarding rail investment at Haughley Junction.”

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce Picture: DAVID BURCH

Denise Rossiter said the chamber needed more details - Credit: Essex Chambers of Commerce

Over the border, Essex Chambers’ chief executive, Denise Rossiter said: ”As with every Budget there are things that we welcome but also much that we would like more detail on.

Most Read

  1. 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
  2. 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
  3. 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
  1. 4 Rail services affected after person hit by train
  2. 5 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
  3. 6 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
  4. 7 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy
  5. 8 'It was gut wrenching' - Mum's Covid message after son, 12, hospitalised
  6. 9 Hundreds of calls, fighting off interest, a health scare and a missing man - how Town signed match-winner Celina this summer
  7. 10 Felixstowe to get £1million 'beach village' with new attractions

"The changes to taxation with reductions for air passenger duty for domestic flights, the continued freezing of fuel duty, simplification of drinks duties and the proposed reforms to the tonnage tax for merchant shipping are all things that are welcome.

“We are disappointed though that he appears to have moved away from reforming business rates which our members tell us are still one of the biggest barriers to they face. The changes to revaluation periods are of course welcome as are the proposed investment reliefs to encourage the adoption of green technologies along with the proposed business rates relief for property improvements.

“As will every Budget the devil is the in the detail and we will be interested to see what emerges from Government departments in the coming weeks”

Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visiting is to be suspended at Suffolk hospital's following a rise in the number of Covid patients

Coronavirus

Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the fire in Bury St Edmunds last night

Suffolk Live | Updated

13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe 

East Suffolk Council

£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon