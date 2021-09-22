News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burgers, Wings and Ribs comes to Stowmarket

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:21 PM September 22, 2021   
Burgers wings and ribs spicy wings with chilli and sauce

Burgers Wings and Ribs is offering unlimited chicken wings for £10 as part of its soft opening - Credit: Burgers Wings and Ribs

An award-winning takeaway is opening a new venue in Stowmarket and is offering unlimited wings to some of its first customers. 

Burgers, Wings and Ribs is moving into the former Portman pub in Station Road and is holding a soft launch on Friday, September 24. Normal business will begin at the end of the month. BWR will be taking over the pub completely, but have yet to decide on a new name. 

Jack Shaw, Managing Director, tells us that "this is an opportunity to bring high quality takeaway to an area underserved by the big chains - we think that Stowmarket will appreciate our high quality independent food."

The team at Burgers Wings and Ribs with their British Takeaway Award

Burgers Wings and Ribs claim their success is down to their amazing staff - Credit: Burgers Wings and Ribs

On Friday customers will be able to enjoy unlimited chicken wings, alongside the regular menu, and Jack has reassured guests there will be enough for everyone.

"If people want 100kg of wings, they can have them."

BWR, which has branches in Ipswich, Harwich, Colchester and Chelmsford, was the south-east winner at the British Takeaway Awards earlier this year. 

"The award shows us that the hard work we've been putting in is worthwhile," said Mr Shaw. "It's the recognition the team needs.

"We're not a big chain, and only as good as who works for us. Our team have put an incredible amount of effort in."

Burgers Wings and Ribs Burger oozing cheese

Burgers, Wings and Ribs have won awards for their fancy fast food - Credit: Burgers Wings and Ribs

Burgers, Wings and Ribs launched its first restaurant on a double decker bus in Colchester in June 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the soft launch on September 24 are £10 with sittings at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. 

The restaurant is due to open permanently from Thursday, September 30.

 

