Burgers, Wings and Ribs comes to Stowmarket
- Credit: Burgers Wings and Ribs
An award-winning takeaway is opening a new venue in Stowmarket and is offering unlimited wings to some of its first customers.
Burgers, Wings and Ribs is moving into the former Portman pub in Station Road and is holding a soft launch on Friday, September 24. Normal business will begin at the end of the month. BWR will be taking over the pub completely, but have yet to decide on a new name.
Jack Shaw, Managing Director, tells us that "this is an opportunity to bring high quality takeaway to an area underserved by the big chains - we think that Stowmarket will appreciate our high quality independent food."
On Friday customers will be able to enjoy unlimited chicken wings, alongside the regular menu, and Jack has reassured guests there will be enough for everyone.
"If people want 100kg of wings, they can have them."
BWR, which has branches in Ipswich, Harwich, Colchester and Chelmsford, was the south-east winner at the British Takeaway Awards earlier this year.
"The award shows us that the hard work we've been putting in is worthwhile," said Mr Shaw. "It's the recognition the team needs.
"We're not a big chain, and only as good as who works for us. Our team have put an incredible amount of effort in."
Burgers, Wings and Ribs launched its first restaurant on a double decker bus in Colchester in June 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets for the soft launch on September 24 are £10 with sittings at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm.
The restaurant is due to open permanently from Thursday, September 30.