Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District boss stepping down after 12 years

Dolly Carter

Published: 3:58 PM July 27, 2022
Mark Cordell

The chief executive of Bury St Edmunds' Business Improvement District will be stepping down after 12 years at the helm. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The chief executive of Bury St Edmunds' Business Improvement District will be stepping down after 12 years at the helm.

Having become chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds in 2011, it was announced at the latest annual general meeting that Mark Cordell would be leaving at the end of January 2023.

Mr Cordell said: "In my mind when I started, I wanted to do the job for 10 years. 

"However, that fell in the middle of Covid and I didn't feel it was right to leave the organisation and my businesses in the middle of such a difficult time."

Prior to working for Our Bury St Edmunds, Mr Cordell completed a 32-year career with Suffolk Constabulary and has lived in and around Bury St Edmunds for 25 years.

Mr Cordell said he wanted to give his successor plenty of time to become established in the role before the Business Improvement District's renewal ballet in November 2024.

He added: "I've got a programme of work planned for my remaining time as chief executive so it's not pipe and slippers time just yet."

