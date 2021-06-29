Published: 10:51 AM June 29, 2021

A business which recycles IT equipment is planning to double its workforce over the next year.

N2S - which is based in Bury St Edmunds - says it plans to add 100 more staff to its 95-strong workforce as it undergoes a major expansion.

Company founder Jack Gomarsall said it was "a very exciting time" for the firm.

The recruitment drive is in response to rapidly growing demand from large UK businesses, government departments and local authorities for sustainable recycling for their IT.

Every year the company recycles 250,000 IT devices - preventing any of the equipment processed going to landfill, it says. It extends the lifespan of existing equipment and recovers valuable components from electronic circuits and cabling when devices are no longer serviceable.

The business is looking to fill more than 25 vacancies in its warehouse, logistics, IT equipment refurbishment, sales and field engineering support divisions immediately.

Around half its new recruits over the next year will be based at Bury St Edmunds where it has run an IT equipment sales, refurbishment and recycling facility for almost 20 years.

The rest will be field-based equipment installation, deinstallation and logistical roles. It will also be looking for more employees for its warehouse and distribution centre in Mansfield in Nottinghamshire.

“This is a very exciting time for N2S as we respond to the immediate and longer-term market opportunities for extending the life of IT equipment while also helping organisations to more effectively cut carbon emissions and achieve their environmental sustainability goals more quickly, said Mr Gomarsall.

The company was founded by Jack Gomarsall in 2002. He recently helped pioneer a refining process for recovering semi-precious metals and rare materials which will soon be used by N2S.

Jack's son, Andy Gormarsall - who is a formed England rugby international - is now chairman of N2S (Network 2 Supplies Ltd).

“We are looking to recruit a large number of candidates from across the local region over the next 12 months," said Andy.

"This is good news for more jobs in East Anglia and the local economy. Working at N2S provides an amazing opportunity for people from all walks of life to make a measurable and valuable contribution to the future wellbeing of the planet.”

The company's services include data destruction, site clearance and de-installations, WEEE (waste electrical and electronic equipment) disposal and largescale installation services.