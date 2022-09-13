Family-friendly Suffolk hotel named one of the best in the UK

The Ickworth Hotel near Bury St Edmunds has been named as one of the best in the UK

A Suffolk hotel has been named as one of the best baby and child-friendly hotels in the UK.

The Ickworth Hotel, near Bury St Edmunds, was named among the best by the national newspaper The Times.

Visitors are able to explore the 1,800 acres of National Trust parkland and gardens as well as the hotel's spa and pool.

Travel journalist Kerry Walker, who wrote the list, said she was pleasantly surprised when she arrived at the stately hotel.

The Ickworth Hotel near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

She added: "Miraculous as it sounds, they don’t just tolerate babies and kids — they love them. Cue a fairy garden with trampoline and Wendy house, an adventure playground and indoor swimming pool, and Matilda-themed afternoon teas.

"It gets better: there’s 90 minutes of free supervised childcare a day in the Four Bears’ Den, a children’s high tea and — should you be craving time out in the spa or restaurant — the option of baby monitors and babysitters."

Prices for a double lodge room at the hotel start at £140 and a bed and breakfast two-night 'Toddler and You' break from £420.