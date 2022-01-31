News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Bury's popular Hunter Club to offer half price food in February

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 PM January 31, 2022
The Hunter Club, located at 6 St Andrews St, Bury St Edmunds 

The Hunter Club is located at 6 St Andrews St, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: The Hunter Club

The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds will be offering half-priced food in February, it has been announced. 

This will be available on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. The offer will also include soft drinks that are purchased with a meal and will cover £10 a person. 

These deals will cover the venue's pizza menu, as well as its doughballs and Nutella twists. 

The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds will be offering half priced food in February

The club will be offering half priced food on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays - Credit: Hunter Club

The Hunter Club's management said: "Over Christmas and New Year we basically shut the kitchen, plus because of Omicron all of our events got postponed to February and March. 

"We are hitting the ground running, and want to welcome people back to the club and show them what we're about."

He added: "We have an event booked for every Friday and Saturday until summer." 

This comes as the club reveals a new cocktail menu and announces that it will once again be opening on Thursdays. 

Catch upcoming events at the club on their website

Suffolk Live News
Food and Drink
Music
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Eighteen fire vehicles have been called to a blaze at Nutshells Tearoom, Gipping Road, Stowupland.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Stowupland tearoom to be demolished after being gutted by huge blaze

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
New signing Dominic Thompson at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town outplayed at Hillsborough

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
File photo of F-15 fighter jets . Photograph Simon Parker.

Military aircraft to conduct flypast over East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Crockett former banker decided to run the post office in Hitcham village PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BO

From banker to postmaster: meet the Suffolk woman who bought her local shop

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon