Bury's popular Hunter Club to offer half price food in February

The Hunter Club is located at 6 St Andrews St, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: The Hunter Club

The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds will be offering half-priced food in February, it has been announced.

This will be available on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. The offer will also include soft drinks that are purchased with a meal and will cover £10 a person.

These deals will cover the venue's pizza menu, as well as its doughballs and Nutella twists.

The club will be offering half priced food on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays - Credit: Hunter Club

The Hunter Club's management said: "Over Christmas and New Year we basically shut the kitchen, plus because of Omicron all of our events got postponed to February and March.

"We are hitting the ground running, and want to welcome people back to the club and show them what we're about."

He added: "We have an event booked for every Friday and Saturday until summer."

This comes as the club reveals a new cocktail menu and announces that it will once again be opening on Thursdays.

Catch upcoming events at the club on their website.