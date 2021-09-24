Suffolk man arrested after motorcyclist killed in crash
Published: 11:17 AM September 24, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A Bury St Edmunds man was arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision on a Cambridgeshire road.
The rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle died following a collision with a van on the on the A141 March bypass at around 3am on Thursday.
Cambridgeshire police also confirmed a cow had to be put down at the scene.
A 51-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
The road was closed by officers for several hours while an investigation into the incident was conducted.
The A141 reopened several hours later.
