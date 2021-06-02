Published: 2:00 PM June 2, 2021

Sizewell C and the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce sponsor the Business of the Year award at the Suffolk Business Awards - Credit: EDF/Sizewell C

It's been an incredible - and incredibly demanding - year for every business. Everyone who has survived and thrived, battling through the pandemic, can count that as a success - so why not have that success acknowledged?

There's no better way to demonstrate to staff and customers and the wider community that all the hard work has been worth it than with an award - and the Suffolk Business Awards are now open for entries.

The winner of the Business of the Year award will be hand-picked by the judges from the winners of the other categories, making it a true winner of winners award.

“The last year or so has had such a profound and long-lasting effect on business,” said Steve Carroll, supply chain manager at Sizewell C, which co-sponsors the award.

“Across the board, we have been so impressed by the adaptability and creativity that businesses throughout the region have shown and we want to acknowledge the very best of these.”

Mr Carroll will be joined on the judging panel by Paul Briddon, president of co-sponsor Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

“The winner of the Business of the Year category must be the stand-out company from among the other winners,” he said. “Ideally, it must exemplify all those attributes that mark out the Suffolk PLC success story: risk-taking, agility, a clear sense of mission and passionate, empowered, valued and committed staff.”

The fact that the winner of this award is chosen from the winners of the other categories makes it even harder to judge, according to Mr Carroll.

“With such a diverse range of entries, sometimes it can feel like comparing apples with pears, but having been involved with the awards for 10 years now, we believe that we have a feel for what makes a business stand out,” he said.

“Looking back over some of the past winners, I am confident that we’ve made some good choices from very strong fields. We are sure that 2021 won’t be any less challenging!”

Mr Briddon echoes this: “Ultimately, it’s about excellence in everything the business does: its strategy, its products or services, its customer and stakeholder engagement,

and its reputational management.

“Inevitably, it will be a tough decision as there are so many exemplary Suffolk businesses. That’s why it’s such a privilege to be a judge for this award.”

For more information or to enter the Suffolk Business Awards go to at www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk





Meet the sponsors

Sizewell C

Sizewell C is the new power station planned to be built next to Sizewell B on the Suffolk coast. The power station would generate enough low carbon electricity for six million homes, would run for 60 years and save nine million tonnes of Co2 for every year of operation.

It would provide reliable generation whatever the weather and support future growth of renewables. As well as helping to tackle the climate crisis, Sizewell C will deliver a boost in jobs, training and education in the East of England providing thousands of local jobs and 1,500 apprenticeships.

Steve Carroll, supply chain manager at Sizewell C - Credit: Charlotte Bond





Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is once again proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards. We welcome any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and the sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s business community and the wider, positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is the premier business voice and business support organisation for the county, a county that feed and powers the nation and ensures the flow of people and goods to and from global markets.

Paul Briddon, president of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce







