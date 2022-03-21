News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New expo aims to show off Suffolk businesses

Paul Geater

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2022
Teenagers learn about BT technology

The business expos are aimed at encouraging young people to look at what Suffolk has to offer them. - Credit: BT

A series of business expos is to be held across the county as part of the Festival of Suffolk during the summer.

Each of the six expos is aimed at showcasing a different sector of Suffolk's commercial life - and attracting young people to consider careers in the county. 

They are being co-ordinated by Lisa Perkins from Adastral Park. She said: “The aim is to inspire the next generation to look at Suffolk employment opportunities in a range of sectors, and at the diversity of opportunity within each sector."

Between June 21 and July 1 the expos are being held across Suffolk to bring together employers for a day of exhibitions, networking and events, for schools, colleges and, in some cases, the public.

At the University of Suffolk, a day on "Education Beyond Teaching" will look at career opportunities in education, not just teaching but also classroom assistants, companies involved with learning and education materials.

EDF is hosting energy days and Willis Towers Watson is holding a day on financial solutions.

Vertas - the county council-owned services company - features sustainability at Endeavour House and the Hold while Abbeycroft Leisure in Haverhill will inspire young people into careers in health, fitness and well-being.

The technology day will be led by BT, which will be hosting tours at its Martlesham site. There will be an exhibition by companies of all sizes working in that field, and with careers advice.

Adastral Park

Adastral Park at Martlesham is one of the locations for the business expos. - Credit: BT

Vertas chief executive Ian Surtees said: “We are really excited to be a supporting partner of the Festival of Suffolk for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As the country marks this historic moment for The Queen, we are proud to be part of an event that brings together the local community.”

It is hoped that the expos will create a powerful legacy of Suffolk businesses working together as well as inspiring skills across the sectors with Suffolk students.

The Festival of Suffolk has three strands, special events held as part of the festival, the annual events restarting such as the Suffolk Show and Suffolk Day, and the community events such as street parties and fetes.

The Festival has a Legacy Fund with the goal of building a Festival Fund of £5million by 2025, to be given in grants to help charities, community groups and social enterprises.

University of Suffolk
Suffolk Show
The Queen
Suffolk

