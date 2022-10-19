Promotion

Alasdair Gordan, operations director at Kiezebrink UK Ltd, said the DRIVE programme has helped the business achieve its goals by providing funding to extend its freezer storage - Credit: Kiezebrink UK

There’s still time to sign up for the DRIVE programme, offered by Norfolk County Council in partnership with Suffolk County Council.

Alasdair Gordan is operations director at Kiezebrink UK Ltd, a company which markets and sells a broad range of dry, raw and frozen animal feeds based in Bury St Edmunds. The business was growing but it was running out of space to store the animal food. If it was to expand, it needed to increase its freezer storage.

After signing up for Delivering Rural Investment for Vital Employment (DRIVE), a new business mentoring and grant funding support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Norfolk and Suffolk, Alasdair worked with his DRIVE mentor to create a new business plan.

“I am the only UK director and manage 13 staff, so having someone to guide me through the process, help me analyse the business, look at the numbers and justify the need to expand, was extremely helpful.

“We import lots of products from the EU and this became more complicated with the introduction of new rules and complex paperwork post-Brexit. We used to import in smaller batches but as costs were increasing, it made sense to scale up. We applied to DRIVE for a grant to extend our freezer storage. Our new extension was completed last October and has increased our freezer storage space by 50%.”

The DRIVE grant has made the company more resilient. “With the extra storage space, we’re now able to import and store larger quantities of feed. We were about to reach our capacity but now we can take on more customers and contracts.”

The 12 hours free mentoring provided by DRIVE impressed Alasdair. “Many other funding bodies don’t offer that. It certainly helped us to achieve our goals and I think any small business would get a lot out of this support.”

If your SME business helps to grow the local, rural economy, there’s still time to apply for DRIVE business mentoring and to submit a capital grant application which will lead to job creation in your business before December 31, 2022. Get in touch with the DRIVE team today on 01603 222643 or see www.driveforbusiness.co.uk

a new business mentoring and grant funding support programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: DRIVE

The DRIVE programme is supported by the European Union European Regional Development Fund - Credit: European Union European Regional Development Fund



