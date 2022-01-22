Suffolk businesses eligable to access environment grants
- Credit: JASON HAWKES
Businesses can get access to grants to help with delivering reductions in carbon emissions.
The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership is delivering the Road to Net Zero grants, which are being funded by the Government.
Firms in Norfolk and Suffolk can get access to grants from £1,000 to £25,000 for projects that will deliver carbon saving reductions.
This is a pilot project, funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund and companies are encouraged to bring forward investment projects that will have a significant impact on their business as there is a limited funding pot available.
The grant can contribute up to 75% of eligible project costs.
Projects can be wide ranging and include, but are not restricted to, energy efficiency, clean energy, supply chain engagement, behaviour change and education and reducing waste.
The scheme will also help create and enhance decarbonisation plans.
Most Read
- 1 Thatch roof of cottage 'fully alight' in village near Needham Market
- 2 World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield
- 3 Police called to anti-vaccine demonstration at Suffolk pharmacy
- 4 New cafe toasts successful first week
- 5 Harper and El Mizouni made available for loan
- 6 Long delays on A12 after overturned tractor trailer
- 7 'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof
- 8 McKenna hoping Portman Road routine changes can help 'find an edge'
- 9 Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town
- 10 Ex Town striker Wickham links back up with Manning at MK Dons
To apply for the scheme, call 0300 333 6536 or email info@newangliagrowthhub.co.uk.