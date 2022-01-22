Suffolk businesses eligable to access environment grants

Businesses have the chance to receive carbon reduction grants - Credit: JASON HAWKES

Businesses can get access to grants to help with delivering reductions in carbon emissions.

The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership is delivering the Road to Net Zero grants, which are being funded by the Government.

Firms in Norfolk and Suffolk can get access to grants from £1,000 to £25,000 for projects that will deliver carbon saving reductions.

This is a pilot project, funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund and companies are encouraged to bring forward investment projects that will have a significant impact on their business as there is a limited funding pot available.

The grant can contribute up to 75% of eligible project costs.

Projects can be wide ranging and include, but are not restricted to, energy efficiency, clean energy, supply chain engagement, behaviour change and education and reducing waste.

The scheme will also help create and enhance decarbonisation plans.

To apply for the scheme, call 0300 333 6536 or email info@newangliagrowthhub.co.uk.