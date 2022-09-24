News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bird flu: third case causes Christmas concern for butchers

William Warnes

Published: 8:00 AM September 24, 2022
Butchers across Suffolk are concerned as the third case of bird flu in a week was identified in the county

Butchers across Suffolk are concerned about a shortage of poultry for Christmas as the third case of bird flu in a week was identified in the county - Credit: PA

Butchers across Suffolk are concerned about a shortage of poultry for Christmas as the third case of bird flu in a week was identified in the county. 

Suffolk Trading Standards said it was found in Fakenham Magna, near Honington, on Thursday.

The case was in a back yard flock of 159 chickens, geese, guineafowl and ducks, near a commercial premises where a case was found on Tuesday and a garden chicken flock in Little Livermere.

A number of butchers across Suffolk have said they have been affected by the outbreaks, but at the moment, the damage remains minimal. 

However, businesses remained concerned that future outbreaks could have an impact on the supply of turkeys and chickens for Christmas.

"It's quite a worry," said George Debman of G Debman butchers in Ipswich.

"We won't be stocking ducks and geese at Christmas because of the outbreaks.

"This should have a minimal effect on us because they're not a major selling point of ours.

"But if our turkey and chicken suppliers get hit with bird flu between now and December, then we've got a major problem."

Nearly 40,000 chickens are having to be culled as a result of outbreaks.

Although bird flu is potentially devastating to commercial poultry and wild bird flocks, Public Health England (PHE) advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.

