Café becomes restaurant as opening hours change given green light

Dolly Carter

Published: 6:00 PM October 10, 2022
No.30 Coffee Lounge in Brandon High Street

The green light has been given to extend the opening hours of a town's café so it may operate as a restaurant instead. - Credit: Google Maps

The green light has been given to extend the opening hours of a town's café so it may operate as a restaurant instead.

No.30 Coffee Lounge in Brandon High Street is due to start trading as a restaurant "to bring the unit into profitability".

The opening hours were previously 7am to 6pm, but have now been restricted to midday to 7pm to allow for a variation application to be submitted for extended hours.

This change is a non-material amendment to the initial planning application which was granted in late 2018.

This original proposal sought a change of use on the ground floor, external seating for eight people, an alteration to the shopfront, a single storey rear extension and a first floor extension to create one flat.

The application regarding trading hours was made to West Suffolk Council and approved on Friday, October 7.

This newspaper has contacted No.30 Coffee Lounge for comment.

West Suffolk Council
Brandon News

