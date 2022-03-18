News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Allotment holders ask to meet council to discuss eviction

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 6:00 AM March 18, 2022
Allotment holders in Woodbridge are appealing for a meeting with councillors to discuss their eviction

Allotment holders in Woodbridge are appealing for a meeting with councillors to discuss their eviction - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Allotment holders are appealing for a meeting with councillors to discuss the distribution of eviction notices after they were told they have to leave their plots. 

The tenants at Kingston Fields in Woodbridge are calling for an extraordinary council meeting and have written to town councillors asking for their support after receiving notices to leave their plots when their tenancy ends on March 31, 2023. 

Earlier this week, the EADT reported the allotment holders’ concerns the council had not put enough effort into securing new allotment sites and that they were being evicted to make way for people on the council’s waiting list. 

Plans to offer a five-year tenancy were also slammed on the basis that tenants needed more time to make their land productive. 

The allotments at Kingston Fields in Woodbridge

The allotments at Kingston Fields in Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

On Tuesday, plot holder Roger Bridgeman addressed the council about the situation, with many tenants angry that they were being evicted after spending many years cultivating the land. 

Legal action is now being considered and the tenants have been in contact with the National Allotment Society, which represents allotment holders’ interests, with a view to setting up an allotments association of their own. 

In response to the tenants’ concerns, Woodbridge Mayor Sue Bale said the town only had 18 allotments- fewer than other towns. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
  2. 2 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
  3. 3 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
  1. 4 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
  2. 5 'I definitely want to come back' - Celina sees his future at Ipswich
  3. 6 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
  4. 7 Jackson out for 'significant' spell, but better news on Morsy
  5. 8 Suspected drug dealers arrested after police raid west Suffolk home
  6. 9 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
  7. 10 Centurion Woolfenden could have moved on in January... now he's looking like the full package under McKenna

She said the council had been looking for other land without success and was considering other options, including the creation of a Community Garden in Kingston Fields. 

Yesterday, town councillor Caroline Page said development space was limited because Woodbridge was surrounded by rivers, the A12 and the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). 

Cllr Caroline Page 

Cllr Caroline Page - Credit: Archant

She said that with 18 allotments currently serving approximately 9,000 people, limitations had to be placed on the duration of tenancies, adding that the town council had only recently been handed the responsibility for allotments, which used to be within the district council’s remit. 

She added: “The council has looked at the allotments and asked whether people can be justified in having large chunks of land when there are so many who don’t. The problem is there are people who may never get access.” 

Any new site would need to have toilets and access to running water, she said. 

The town council has also launched an online survey to gauge residents' views on what should be done, which can be accessed here https://forms.office.com/r/xU3zCfVnc8

Suffolk
East Suffolk News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Rox Marjoram and Jake Bennett-Day at Vino Gusto

Food and Drink

New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The team at The Unruly Pig. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

Tom Swindles

person
Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person