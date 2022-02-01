Learn how to help fight climate change

A course showing how individuals can have an impact on climate change is set to be held later this month.

The Suffolk Climate Change Partnership is funding the free Carbon Literacy Training which will introduce Suffolk residents to the fundamental factors driving climate change and show how they can get reduce carbon emissions within their communities.

The sessions, which will be taking place via Zoom, are built on the principles of the Carbon Literacy Movement which provides climate change training across the world and has been specifically adapted to highlight Suffolk’s special qualities.

There will be two events: on Tuesday, February 22 between 10am and 1pm and on Tuesday, March 1 from 10am to 1pm.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be awarded a Carbon Literacy certificate by the Carbon Literacy Project to reference their achievement.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3IVzaCW