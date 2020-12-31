News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk nightclub accused of not paying minimum wage

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 2:40 PM December 31, 2020   
Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Carbon nightclub in Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk nightclub has been "named and shamed" for failing to pay one member of staff minimum wage.

Maltings Entertainment Limited — which trades as Carbon Nightclub and The Mill Bar and Grill Restaurant — in Stowmarket was listed by the government as having failed to pay failed to pay one employee £1,263.44.

But a spokesman for the business denied this, saying "there was a lot more to it than that".

Ministers said 139 companies have short-changed their employees and have been fined.

Offending firms failed to pay £6.7 million to their workers, in a “completely unacceptable breach of employment law”, said the Business Department.

You may also want to watch:

Major names on the list include Tesco, Pizza Hut and Superdrug.

The 139 named companies were investigated between 2016 and 2018 and found to have failed to pay £6.7 million to over 95,000 workers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Which primary schools in Essex will not be opening next week?
  2. 2 Suffolk primary schools set to open as planned on January 4
  3. 3 Village shocked after murder investigation launched
  1. 4 Suffolk remains in tier 4 as thousands more placed into harsher restrictions
  2. 5 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work found
  3. 6 17 top Suffolk takeaways, as recommended by readers and TripAdvisor
  4. 7 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
  5. 8 Tributes paid to 'dedicated' police officer killed in motorcycle crash
  6. 9 Ipswich Town eyeing move for Barnsley winger Thomas when January window opens
  7. 10 Meet the Suffolk heroes recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list

This is the first time the government has named and shamed companies for failing to pay the national minimum wage since 2018, following reforms to the process to ensure only the worst offenders are targeted.

Business minister Paul Scully said: "Paying the minimum wage is not optional, it is the law. It is never acceptable for any employer to short-change their workers, but it is especially disappointing to see huge household names who absolutely should know better on this list.

"This should serve as a wake-up call to named employers and a reminder to everyone of the importance of paying workers what they are legally entitled to.

"Make no mistake, those who fail to follow minimum wage rules will be caught out and made to pay up."

Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the Low Pay Commission, said: "There can be no excuses for non-compliance with the minimum wage rates. The annual changes are well publicised 6 months in advance following a well understood process.

"Those affected are among the most needy and vulnerable in our country - the companies concerned should be deeply ashamed of their performance."



Stowmarket News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Football

Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon

Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Babergh District Council

Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus