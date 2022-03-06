News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Chance for career hunters to find out more at festival

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 3:30 PM March 6, 2022
The Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival will be taking place soon

The Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival will be taking place soon - Credit: Getty Images/Cultura RF

Career hunters have the chance to find out more about opportunities available to them at an event coming soon. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival will be taking place on March 9 and 10, providing information for young job seekers about how they can turn their qualifications into an apprenticeship, degree or job. 

There will be a wide range of guest speakers and workshops to give career guidance, with 100 exhibitors from across a wide range of industries, while for school parties it is part of OFSTED’s Information Advice and Guidance. 

The event is held annually every March and will be taking place at Norfolk Showground on Wednesday and Thursday.  

Schools and groups of over 20 people must book in advance. 

Suffolk
Norfolk
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Site of the proposed 44 homes in Elmswell

Planning and Development

Plans for 44 homes in Suffolk village set to move step closer

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin is tripped during the first half at Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals secure three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran leaves the Rolls Building in central London, where he has brought legal action over his 2

Ed Sheeran | Updated

Ed Sheeran attends copyright infringement trial at High Court

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon