Chance for career hunters to find out more at festival

The Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival will be taking place soon - Credit: Getty Images/Cultura RF

Career hunters have the chance to find out more about opportunities available to them at an event coming soon.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival will be taking place on March 9 and 10, providing information for young job seekers about how they can turn their qualifications into an apprenticeship, degree or job.

There will be a wide range of guest speakers and workshops to give career guidance, with 100 exhibitors from across a wide range of industries, while for school parties it is part of OFSTED’s Information Advice and Guidance.

The event is held annually every March and will be taking place at Norfolk Showground on Wednesday and Thursday.

Schools and groups of over 20 people must book in advance.