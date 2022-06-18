News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major spa refurbishments get go ahead at Center Parcs

William Warnes

Published: 4:00 PM June 18, 2022
Aerial view of Center Parcs Elevedon Forest with red highlight over the area in which the refurbishment will be carried out.

Plans have been approved for Center Parcs Elvedon Forest to "improve the quality" of the existing Aqua Sana facility. - Credit: Jackson Design Associates

Refurbishment plans for major improvements at Center Parcs have been granted.

The holiday site in Elveden Forest, Thetford, has had plans to "improve the quality" of the existing Aqua Sana facility approved by West Suffolk Council.

The application outlines major refurbishment to the building's external facade, a new pool plant room, a Scandinavian snug and internal remodelling.

The design statement for the project, prepared by Jackson Design Associates, read: "The works are part of a major refurbishment project which will transform the 'World of Spa' themed Aqua Sana into the modern 'Forest Spa' experiences similar to those already implemented at both Longleat & Sherwood Forest Holiday Villages."

The objective of the work is to "bring the outdoors very much in and relate the Aqua Sana to its beautiful woodland surroundings."



