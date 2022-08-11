Scott Knights, owner of Chapps Barbershop, is delighted after scooping the Barbershop of the Year title at the British Hair and Beauty Awards - Credit: Chapps

A seaside town barbershop owner said he was "overwhelmed" after his business was crowned the best in the country.

Scott Knights of Chapps Barbershop in Southwold said winning the Barbershop of the Year title at the British Hair and Beauty Awards was "very humbling".

The barber launched Chapps in 2007 and since then the business has gone from strength to strength, he said. It now employs six barbers and is open seven days a week.

"Earlier this year I thought it was fitting to enter the Barbershop of the Year award with British Hair and Beauty Awards," he said.

He found out the business was shortlisted back in spring. It went on to compete against six other barbershops around the country and struck gold at the finals.

"I am so overwhelmed with the achievement for the Chapps team," said Mr Knights, who trained at the School of Barbering in Mayfair in London.

"We work very hard on customer satisfaction offering all we can to our customers - including evening and weekend appointments, services such as online bookings and walk ins - with of course a great haircut.

"We always like to keep on trend and up to date - so we offer all the team training courses to help them expand their portfolio"

He added: "The award is a very humbling reminder of how dedicated the Chapps team are, and will continue to offer the best service we can."



