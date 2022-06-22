Former project director on East Anglia ONE Charlie Jordan has become chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables - Credit: Julian Claxton

The former boss of wind farm schemes off the East Anglian coast has powered his way to the top spot at the company.

Charlie Jordan has been appointed as chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) and will be responsible for all its offshore, onshore, solar and battery projects across the UK and Ireland.

The role brings together the offshore business - which he headed up - and the onshore business, which has been led by Lindsay McQuade.

He has been involved in the renewables sector for 20 years, having begun his career at ScottishPower when wind energy was still in its infancy.

He was a project engineer at Cruach Mhor and went on to lead the construction of many onshore wind farms, as well as the company's first offshore project at West of Duddon Sands.

He went on to become project director for the flagship East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, which lies 36km off the coast from Lowestoft, and 42km from Southwold.

At the time, the scheme represented the largest infrastructure investment undertaken by parent company Iberdrola. It now produces enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes - helping the UK reach its 2050 net zero target.

In his previous role as boss of the offshore operations, he oversaw the company's successful ScotWind bid earlier this year as well as scooping Development Consent Orders for its two remaining East Anglia Hub projects.

As chief executive he will be supported by new managing director Barry Carruthers, who will lead the onshore management team.

Keith Anderson, ScottishPower CEO, said: “Under Lindsay’s leadership, we’ve grown our onshore project pipeline from 1GW to almost 7GW and created the UK’s first hybrid energy parks by combining wind, solar and battery storage at onshore sites.

"Alongside this, our offshore business is leading the way towards a new green industry, with an ambitious 10GW pipeline in UK waters – including projects that will be among the first floating windfarms in the world.

“This is a pivotal time for the renewables industry – and the country – as we work to get more homegrown green electricity on to the Grid.

"I look forward to working with Charlie, Barry and colleagues across SPR to speed up the race to Net Zero, grow our business at pace and create a better future, quicker.”

Mr Jordan said he was proud to take on the new role.

“Renewables is at the heart of a transformation that will touch on every aspect of our lives – how we heat our homes, how we get around, how we work – and I’m proud to be leading such a fantastic and committed team to help make that happen and realise the benefits for our people, our places and our planet. It’s going to be really exciting,” he said.