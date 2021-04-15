Published: 12:16 PM April 15, 2021

Chase Plastics is working with Greene King to help the brewing giant to cut its waste - Credit: Chase Plastics

An East Anglian plastics company is working with brewing giant Greene King to reduce waste.

Brandon-based Chase Plastics is recycling polythene waste from the Bury St Edmunds-based pubs and brewing company’s brewery and turning it into polymer pellets which can be used to make a variety of products.

The pellets are transformed into items such as refuse sacks, construction films and transit packaging, contributing to a “circular economy”, said the plastics firm.

It means that the polythene waste from the brewery is reprocessed locally in Suffolk rather than being exported overseas — cutting out shipping emissions, it added.

Chase Plastics was created in 1965 by Graham Chase. His daughter, Jessica Baker is commercial director at the firm, which employs 25 staff.

In 2018, the business was acquired by UK Polythene Holdings, a private investment company focused on recycling within the polythene film industry.

Since then the business has benefited from significant infrastructure investment and a new corporate identity as well as industry accreditation. Its chief executive is David Harris, an industry veteran of 30 years.

Ms Baker said: “By working directly with a UK plastics reprocessor, Greene King Brewing & Brands is taking a truly sustainable approach to polythene packaging waste.

“Recycling polythene waste locally not only reduces environmental impact but also supports the burgeoning UK circular economy. They are setting an excellent example for businesses in the wider beverage industries.”

Matt Starbuck, managing director at Greene King Brewing & Brands, said the company was pleased to be working with Chase Plastics to help it to reduce its brewery waste.

“It’s great they are so local to us in Suffolk – helping us all to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said.

“This partnership helps us to make the next step in our journey to be a more environmentally responsible and sustainable business.”

Chase Plastics describes itself as an Environment Agency accredited plastics reprocessor with more than five decades of recycling expertise. It holds a European accreditation body EUCertPlast marque which recognises high standards in traceability, quality and process control.

