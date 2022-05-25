Government plans to introduce “street votes” giving residents greater say on what’s built in their communities could be a recipe for disaster, East Anglian property experts have warned.

Adam Tuck, director and head of planning at estate agents Cheffins, fears that the government plans – contained in the Queen’s Speech on May 10 – are flawed.

The proposal is being championed by housing secretary Michael Gove as part of his levelling up and regeneration bill.

Mr Gove said the government would “make sure that through local democratic ballots, sometimes street by street, we can have the enhancement that we need to see the additional homes being built”.

But Mr Tuck is concerned proposed local ballots or “street votes” would lead to bad decisions and said those in the wider industry fear the effect of nimbyism.

Successive governments have been unable to achieve their annual target for new homes – “frustrated mainly by an inefficient planning system”, he pointed out.

“In reality, empowering and giving local people influence to shape planning decisions in their areas is probably a recipe for disaster,” he said.

“I suspect that this could delay already sluggish planning decisions further and create headaches for property developers and councils alike as they look to fulfil their yearly housing targets. Another way around this would have been to give more power to the planning professionals to make the decisions on where permissions be granted, rather than those who are going to have biased opinions.

“In reality, this will cause a conflict of interest. Very few residents welcome development near their properties with open arms. However, in order for the housing crisis to be even marginally relieved, significant numbers of new homes need to be built throughout the country.”

Just 216,000 new homes were built in the UK last year, he pointed out, and suggested that the government should listen to the private sector and improve resources for planners.

Andrew Martin, planning consultant for Strutt & Parker who works across the East of England, said: “Within the planning industry, there is some concern as to whether greater community control will facilitate much-needed development as it could add further layers of complexity to the process. The reality is that currently, in most cases, it is far more common to get objections, rather than support, for a development.

“However, public engagement is an important central principle of the UK planning system and there is scope to improve it.

“What the government looks to be trying to do is broaden the reach of community engagement, through things like digitalisation and innovation, to try and garner the views of those who may previously have been unaware, or perhaps even uninterested, in what might be happening in their area. If followed through effectively, the changes could be beneficial in that respect.

“As ever, the devil will be in the details. This bill is still at a very early stage and a lot of the detail will need to be finalised over the coming months and years. How it is implemented will be critical.”

