A north Essex farmer who launched a vineyard is among a group of produce champions who have been chosen to spearhead a tourism campaign for the county.

Winemaker and fourth-generation farmer Angus Crowther, of Tuffon, Hall, Sible Hedingham, near Halstead, explains how the chalky soil that Essex shares with the Champagne region of Northern France makes excellent grapes in one of a series of videos launched by tourism body Visit Essex.

Farmer Angus Crowther of Tuffon Hall Vineyard, in his video - Credit: Visit Essex

Chef Carl Shillingford from the Forager’s Retreat at Pebmarsh, near Halstead, talks extraordinary plants to be found along the Essex coastline. Billy Grinstead, executive chef at Braxted Park Cookery School near Witham highlights cookery lessons for all abilities, the tasty local produce on offer in Essex and his passion for cooking.

Visit Essex has chosen the group - which also includes oysterman and owner of Belbin Native Seafoods Dale Belbin - to attract more visitors to the region to enjoy the county’s rural landscape, fresh produce and fine dining.

Research shows visitors to the county spend 39% of their visitor spent on food and drink compared to 30% on accommodation.

The county is home to world-renowned food producers including Tiptree Jam, Maldon Sea Salt and Mersea oysters and award-winning pubs, restaurants and hotels and some stunning scenery. Visit Essex says it hopes to promote the county’s assets and help extend the visitor season.

Visit Essex chairman Councillor Mark Durham said: “Essex has so much to offer, from the freshest fish and oysters to the finest award-winning vineyards, as well as a growing number of gastropubs, boutique hotels and top chefs. We’re also just a short drive away from London and have excellent transport connections, which makes us the ideal place to visit.”



