East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Asian street food restaurant snaps up Bury St Edmunds warehouse

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:18 PM January 13, 2022
Chi has taken over the warehouse in Bury St Edmunds

Chi has taken over the warehouse in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Eddisons

An Asian street food restaurant chain has taken charge of a warehouse on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds.

Chi, which has restaurants in Norwich, Cambridge, Watford and Basingstoke, has signed up on a six-year lease of the property in Chamberlayne Road.

Eddisons, which acted as joint agents in the transaction, described the property as "a modern, refurbished trade counter/light industrial warehouse unit with ground and first floor offices".

Chi has said the Bury St Edmunds warehouse will be used for the preparation and distribution of its Asian-inspired packaged food products.

The firm describes itself as serving "Asian street food with a modern twist".

Bury St Edmunds News

