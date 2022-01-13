Asian street food restaurant snaps up Bury St Edmunds warehouse
Published: 12:18 PM January 13, 2022
- Credit: Eddisons
An Asian street food restaurant chain has taken charge of a warehouse on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds.
Chi, which has restaurants in Norwich, Cambridge, Watford and Basingstoke, has signed up on a six-year lease of the property in Chamberlayne Road.
Eddisons, which acted as joint agents in the transaction, described the property as "a modern, refurbished trade counter/light industrial warehouse unit with ground and first floor offices".
Chi has said the Bury St Edmunds warehouse will be used for the preparation and distribution of its Asian-inspired packaged food products.
The firm describes itself as serving "Asian street food with a modern twist".