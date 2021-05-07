Poorly rated Chick King takeaway goes into liquidation

Published: 7:00 PM May 7, 2021

Chick King, on Station Hill, Bury St Edmunds, has appointed liquidators owing nearly £18,000 - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

One of Bury St Edmunds' worst-rated takeaways has gone into liquidation with no cash to pay creditors.

Chick King, in Station Hill, Bury St Edmunds, was rated as the 112th best of the 117 restaurants in the town according to Trip Advisor.

On April 21 Station Chicken Limited, which runs Chick King, appointed liquidators from Begbies Traynor.

Documents filed with Companies House dated April 8 show that the company owed £17,745.19 but had nothing to pay its debts with.

It owed £9,216.22 in unpaid energy bills, nearly £5,000 in unpaid tax to HMRC, £1,500 to a bailiff's firm, £1,500 to Companies House and £600 to a London-based accountancy firm.

In September 2020 the company's director, Mehmet Recber, applied to close the company down by having it struck off the Companies Register.

However this move was cancelled in November after an objection was received by the registrar meaning the company had to be put into liquidation in order to shut it down.

The liquidator did not respond to requests for comment.