Takeaway going from strength to strength under new boss

Published: 10:44 AM May 26, 2021

Bayram Alakirik took over Chick King in Station Hill, Bury St Edmunds, in February 2020 - Credit: ARCHANT

A Bury St Edmunds takeaway is going from strength-to-strength after being taken over by a new owner last year.

Chick King, in Station Hill in the town, was taken over by Bayram Alakirik in February 2020.

"Throughout Covid we've been doing quite well - it's not been too bad," Mr Alakirik said.

"The first lockdown came as a shock at first, but we were able to carry on doing deliveries. It was not as busy as usual because we lost our space inside for customers, but we kept open and we never closed down throughout the pandemic.

Mr Alakirik has 20 years' experience working in takeaway restaurants in Suffolk and ran Istanbul Kebab in Ipswich for several years.

Now, he is investing in new signage for the business.

He said Chick King has received nearly 1,000 positive ratings online, as well as a five-star hygiene rating from West Suffolk Council.

The takeaway employees four people along with several delivery drivers.

• In an article published on May 7 we mistakenly said Chick King had gone into liquidation. In fact, it was Station Chicken Ltd which went into liquidation. Mr Alakirik now runs Chick King and we are sorry for any confusion our article caused.



