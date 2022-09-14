Fiona Alper, widow of Chilford Hall Vineyard founder Sam Alper, has decided to sell the vineyard and winery and retire - Credit: Cheffins

A pioneering East Anglian vineyard is up for sale with a guide price of £2m.

Chilford Hall Vineyard and Winery at Linton - halfway between Cambridge and Haverhill - is one of England’s oldest established commercial vineyards. Agents Cheffins described it as an "exceptional opportunity".

The vineyard founder's widow, Fiona Alper, said she felt it was the "right time" to retire and allow someone else to take over the reins.

The estate was bought by her late husband, entrepreneur Sam Alper OBE, in 1966. Mr Alper - who designed the Sprite Caravan and founded the Little Chef chain of restaurants - had a keen interest in wine and sculpture.

Chilford Hall vineyard founder Sam Alper - a serial entrepreneur who invented the Sprite Caravan and founder of Little Chef - was a keen promoter of English wines. He's featured here in a series of family photos - Credit: Fiona Alper

The first vines were planted in 1972, when viniculture in the UK was still in its very early stages of revival. The chalk hills of the Cambridgeshire downs were seen as an ideal spot to grow vines and the estate went on to produce some award-wining wines.

Mr Alper founded the East Anglian Wine Growers Association - which is now known as WineGB East and was a board member of the UK Vineyards Association - now WineGB.

He wanted to promote English wine and in 1983 took part in the Great English Wine Rally - driving samples of his wine to the George V Hotel in Paris in his 1930 Vintage Rolls Royce.

The driveway entrance to Chilford Hall Vineyard - Credit: Cheffins

The vineyard - which covers 22 acres with nine different vine varieties - is also a visitor attraction. It produces more than 18,000 bottles of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines a year.

For many years the estate hosted the East Anglian Sentry farming conference and other events until a devastating fire in 2012 destroyed a large conference and wedding venue on site.

Mrs Alper said being involved in English wines had been an exciting journey. “I have met so many interesting people and have wined and dined in the most incredible places, from Napa Valley to Hungary. I now want to retire and feel it is the right time for someone with passion and energy to take the vineyard and winery to the next level."

The sale forms part of the assets of Chilford Hundred Limited and includes the 22-acre vineyard, the winery, wine making equipment and around 45,000 bottles of wine produced on the estate.

Some of the vines growing at Chilford Hall Vineyard - Credit: Cheffins

Varieties on the 18 acres of established vineyards include Müller-Thurgau, Schönburger, Otega, Reichensteiner, Pinot Noir, Rondo, Regent, Dornfelder and Siegerrebe.

The remaining four acres "provide scope for further planting or development of the vineyard", said Cheffins.

The winery buildings include a period timber framed building, converted Dutch barn and a bonded cellar - with white marble pillars from the Long Bar at Waterloo Station. The six acre site includes 2.35 acres of undeveloped land - which could offer scope for expansion, said Cheffins.

Some of the wine-making equipment at Chilford Hall winery - Credit: Cheffins

Head wine maker Mark Barnes - who studied viticulture and oenology at Plumpton College - has been with the business for 16 years, producing some award-winning wines.

East Anglia's wine industry has grown significantly since Sam Alper planted his vineyard, and Chilford Hundred Ltd has invested in the latest wine-making equipment. It makes wines under contract for eight other growers in East Anglia - with three more coming on stream in the next few years. The company also offers viticulture consultancy and vine planting services.

Chilford Hall Vineyard also hosts vineyard tours. The tastings currently take place in a marquee and bistro on land which the seller is keeping - but she says she would be happy to lease this to a new owner.

Simon Gooderham, joint managing partner at Cheffins, said: “This is an exceptional opportunity for a buyer to purchase one of the oldest vineyards in England and to take this already well-regarded business yet further.

"The flinty soils overlying chalk at Chilford Hall are ideal for the production of English sparkling wine, which has been an expanding area of success for the business.

"The English wine market is evolving at pace, and we have seen a growth in interest in this emerging sector within the rural market. While there are now believed to be over 700 vineyards in England and Wales, few of these are as well as established as Chilford Hall, and with its free-draining soil, it has conditions similar to those found in the Champagne region of France, making it perfect for sparkling wine production.”



