Queen's Award for Enterprise accolade presented to Suffolk firm

CEO Boyd Mulvey with Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mark Pendlington, who presented Chorus Intelligence with the Queen's Award - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Chorus Intelligence, based in Woodbridge, has been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise, the highest official UK award for British businesses.

On behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Mark Pendlington presented the award to Boyd Mulvey, CEO of Chorus Intelligence, on Thursday.

The ceremony took place in Rushmere at a gathering of the company's employees.

Chorus Intelligence was formed in 2011. Mr Mulvey utilised knowledge from sifting large data sets in the financial industry and applied it to law enforcement.

Staff at Chorus celebrate their Queen's Award - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This created Chorus Analyse, an advanced data cleansing and formatting tool, which is used by over 80% of police forces and all counter-terrorism units in the UK.

It allows the forces and units to spot connections in data that would normally remain hidden.

Chorus Intelligence has been used in a variety of cases, including Operation Simius, a case involving the armed robbery of betting shops in London, and Operation Fort, the largest modern slavery investigation ever conducted in the UK.

Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Mark Pendlington, said: "The East of England is full of innovation, entrepreneurship and ideas, and it is companies like the Chorus Intelligence Ltd that lead by example and are at the forefront of security in the UK.

"Since winning the Award Chorus has continued to innovate with a new piece of software – The Chorus Intelligence Suite - and has not only opened a second office in Cambridge, but has also opened its first overseas office in North America.

Boyd Mulvey with the Queen's Award presented to Chorus Intelligence - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The company has gained many significant new customers in the last two years and been so successful that staff numbers have doubled, a real achievement given the difficulties experienced by so many companies during the pandemic."

The company was presented with the QAE Chrystal bowl and Scroll, signed by the Queen and the Prime Minister.



