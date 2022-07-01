Queen's Award for Enterprise accolade presented to Suffolk firm
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Chorus Intelligence, based in Woodbridge, has been presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise, the highest official UK award for British businesses.
On behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Mark Pendlington presented the award to Boyd Mulvey, CEO of Chorus Intelligence, on Thursday.
The ceremony took place in Rushmere at a gathering of the company's employees.
Chorus Intelligence was formed in 2011. Mr Mulvey utilised knowledge from sifting large data sets in the financial industry and applied it to law enforcement.
This created Chorus Analyse, an advanced data cleansing and formatting tool, which is used by over 80% of police forces and all counter-terrorism units in the UK.
It allows the forces and units to spot connections in data that would normally remain hidden.
Chorus Intelligence has been used in a variety of cases, including Operation Simius, a case involving the armed robbery of betting shops in London, and Operation Fort, the largest modern slavery investigation ever conducted in the UK.
Most Read
- 1 Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk family
- 2 Revealed: The most isolated villages in Suffolk
- 3 Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town
- 4 Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh
- 5 Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk
- 6 First cases of monkeypox reported in Suffolk
- 7 One of north Suffolk's 'most productive' arable farms up for sale
- 8 Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed
- 9 New owners of west Suffolk sandwich shop promise 'food full of passion'
- 10 The Range secures huge logistics hub at new A14 business park
Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Mark Pendlington, said: "The East of England is full of innovation, entrepreneurship and ideas, and it is companies like the Chorus Intelligence Ltd that lead by example and are at the forefront of security in the UK.
"Since winning the Award Chorus has continued to innovate with a new piece of software – The Chorus Intelligence Suite - and has not only opened a second office in Cambridge, but has also opened its first overseas office in North America.
"The company has gained many significant new customers in the last two years and been so successful that staff numbers have doubled, a real achievement given the difficulties experienced by so many companies during the pandemic."
The company was presented with the QAE Chrystal bowl and Scroll, signed by the Queen and the Prime Minister.