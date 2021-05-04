Business expanding post lockdown
- Credit: The Headshot Guy
While so many businesses have felt the pinch during the global Covid pandemic, some have been given a new lease of life.
And now as lockdown is relaxed and businesses can once again open their doors, some are looking to expand and others to sell up.
Jacobs Allen Chartered Accountants in Bury St Edmunds has taken on a new director, Chris Kelly, to help businesses emerging from the pandemic.
Keith Senior, who leads the Jacobs Allen team, said: “Chris is passionate about demystifying the process of selling or acquiring businesses and making advice on this accessible to any business irrespective of the size of transaction involved."
Chris added: "I am very excited to be joining the team at this crucial time. The post Covid landscape will present many challenges and opportunities for businesses and an accountant’s skills and guidance have never been more needed by clients to help navigate it.
Chris joins Jacobs Allen from a regional firm in East Anglia where he was a partner and member of the senior management team.
He has a special interest in embracing the latest advances in cloud-based technology in order to provide planning and profit improvement solutions to clients.
