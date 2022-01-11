Have you tried new one day delivery service for independent east Suffolk shops?

Click It Local has almost 40 stores in East Suffolk and hundreds of products - Credit: Click It Local

A new 'virtual high street service' that aims to support independent shops in east Suffolk has launched offering same or next day delivery.

Click It Local East Suffolk has nearly 40 stores signed up, offering more than 500 different local products to deliver.

Residents anywhere in the district can use it to buy from any participating local shop and have it delivered the same or next day.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many local shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

Henry Mills at work in Southwold - Credit: Mills and Sons

Mills and Sons Butchers in Southwold recently started using the service and remain hopeful that the number of users will build over time.

Henry Mills said: "It's early days, we've had a couple of customers out of it. It works really efficiently and it's easy to use."

The butchers is also looking to improve the range of products they have available in the future.

A distinguishing factor of the service is that not only food and drink are available, but shoppers can also find all sorts of products ranging from DIY equipment to beds sheets and curtains from Broadland Home Interiors.

Broadland Home Interiors - Credit: Broadland Home Interiors

The Lowestoft store has just started using Click It Local this week, manager John Welsh is eager to find out if it will be successful.

"I see it as an opportunity, it brings local businesses together," he said.

"It gives us another channel to sell through, which is important. The high street is a strange place at the moment.

"On the face of it it seems to be a very good platform and a very good concept, obviously time will tell."

Almost 40 stores have already signed up to Click it Local East Suffolk, with many believing that awareness is the key for the service's success.

Chief distiller and director of The Lowestoft Distillery Company, Grant Bartlett - Credit: The Lowestoft Distillery Company

Chief distiller and director of The Lowestoft Distillery Company, Grant Bartlett, is mindful of the fact it is a new concept for the area, but says so far has not received much traffic from the service.

The distillery still gets effectively all of its online trade from its social media and website.

He said: "If you don't see it, you don't buy it.

"What Click It Local really needs to do it push on the local media, social media. Push, push, push.

"People are not going to even know that it exists."

To find out more visit: www.clickitlocal.co.uk/east-suffolk