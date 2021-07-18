Airfield business centre expansion set to create 125 jobs

Published: 8:00 AM July 18, 2021

The new development will take place at the former Debach airfield site, now occupied by Clopton Commercial Park and Debach Enterprises - Credit: GOOGLE EARTH

Plans have been drawn up for business units, a creche and gym which could create 125 new jobs - due to demand for new premises.

Oasis Property Ltd said the take-up of its current units at Clopton Commercial Park at Debach Airfield were "beyond expectations".

It has now submitted proposals to East Suffolk Council to extend the commercial park on a four-acre plot next door to the Debach Enterprises warehousing site and alongside the old airfield runway.

It will create a business centre, and 12 one- and two-storey business units, totalling 2,850 sq m of floorspace, plus 135 car parking spaces.

The scheme would also feature a yoga studio, creche and gym for those working at the new development and also the established businesses on the airfield.

In a report by KLH Architects Ltd submitted to planners, Oasis Property said: "Having acquired Clopton Park some two years ago we set about refurbishing the existing old style warehouse and factory units with a plan to sub divide them into smaller units to attract smaller individual businesses both locally and nationally, reducing the heavy vehicular traffic.

"We have established a healthy business community and changed the predominant use on the site from heavy, noisy, and smelly industrial and warehousing to specialist manufacture and office businesses that really benefit from the countryside location and open space.

"The demand for the units has been beyond our expectations, and all the units are now fully let with a waiting list for new space, in fact we have some tenants currently subletting from existing occupiers whilst we try and accommodate them.

"The cafe is the heart of the site and has become a true ‘seed bed’ centre with many daily users ‘hot desking’ from there and enjoying the community spirit and high-speed internet.

"Interestingly, the site is now self-generating, we do very little marketing, and do not employ agents, the tenants have all come by personal recommendations and by word of mouth.

"This is a very rare and exceptional site offering businesses the opportunity of a high-tech working environment with the latest 100 mb BT Leased line internet connection, a true community spirit, and space to live, work, and grow.

"Our vision for the next phase is to be able to offer a business hub to stimulate the growth of start-up businesses where they can rent space on an all-inclusive basis from a single desk upwards, and then to be able to grow these businesses in a series of smaller units."