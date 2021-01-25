Suffolk tech firm builds app for Olympian's yacht racing team

Published: 5:16 PM January 25, 2021

Left to Right: Grant Simmer (CEO of Britain’s America’s Cup Team), Mark Thomas (Founder CEO of Coderus), Andrew Bryson (Design Team at Ineos Team UK) - Credit: Mark Thomas & Ineos Team

A Suffolk-based tech firm has created an app designed to give Ben Ainslie's sailing team the edge in the world's most famous sailing tournament.

Coderus, based at Martlesham's Adastral Park, built the tactical aid to provide vital, in-race data to Ineos Team UK for the 36th America's Cup.

The team is led by Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, and has remained unbeaten throughout four days of intense racing in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tactician Giles Scott said: “We were desperate for an app which could act as a virtual seventh crew member and become central to our decision making process throughout the race, providing Ben and I with the data that we really need to gain a competitive advantage."

Coderus’ founder and chief executive, Mark Thomas, said: “Coderus is incredibly proud to have helped in creating an app that has played such a significant role in the amazing Ineos Team UK’s success.

"We have been working hard on this app for some time and it’s so rewarding to now see the results of it.”



