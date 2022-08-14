£38m investment injection to bolster business and create new jobs

Colchester is set for an injection of more than £38million - Credit: Jamie Niblock

Essex's newest city is preparing for a £38million regeneration project to tackle inequalities, bolster business and create new jobs.

Colchester has just been granted £18.2m from the Government's Town Deal fund and is now making a bid for a further £20m from its Levelling-Up Fund.

The We are Colchester partnership has been thrilled to secure the Town Deal cash for an ambitious set of projects to benefit residents across the borough.

The projects will include:

Creation of digital working hubs and grow-on space in the AIXR Centre for Immersive Innovation to be built on the site of the former bus depot in Queen Street.

AIXR Centre for Immersive Innovation to be built on the site of the former bus depot in Queen Street. Transforming facilities for young people.

A digital skills hub at the Wilson Marriage Centre (Magdalene Street).

New public space fronting the housing development at the former Essex County Hospital.

Restoration of Holy Trinity Church (Lion Walk) and the first phase in restoring ‘Jumbo’.

Transformation of community facilities in Greenstead.

Improved walking and cycling links between the town centre, Greenstead and university.

MP Will Quince has welcomed the plans for the city

David King, leader of Colchester Borough Council, said the Town Deal money would have a "huge impact".

He said: “The projects can now progress in earnest, directly addressing priorities identified by the Colchester community. We are keen to continue engagement with residents and businesses, so they remain at the heart of these exciting developments.”

Simon Blaxill, chair of We are Colchester board, said: “This significant investment will bolster local businesses, creating and sustaining jobs for the future."

The £20m funding Levelling Up bid, led by Colchester Borough Council, in partnership with Essex County Council, aims to tackle inequality and boost the local economy.

The focus will be on several high-profile projects to improve the feel of the city centre, attract more visitors and increase footfall by redeveloping the St Botolph’s area, reduce antisocial behaviour, and tackle poor air quality and traffic congestion.

A successful bid will kick-start a series of works to improve public safety and make it easier to walk or cycle into the centre, including a new road layout and removing underpasses. It would also create a new public realm space that helps build a traffic-free route from St Botolph’s Priory to Colchester Castle and Castle Park.

Will Quince, MP for Colchester, who supported the Levelling Up bid application, said: “I am delighted to support this bid for £20m of funding that will build on work already done in the city centre and help regenerate key areas of Colchester, such as St Botolph’s.

"Levelling up is about ensuring that everyone, no matter where they live, has the same life chances as everybody else, and this bid is an integral part of that for Colchester. City centres are changing, and this bid will help ensure that more of Colchester's heritage and public realm is celebrated and enjoyed by residents, businesses and visitors."








